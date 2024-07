Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.9%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.7%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.5%

This comes after the early gains yesterday were mostly erased by the time the closing bell rung. The CAC 40 ended 0.6% lower while other indices were largely flat or marginally down on Monday. So, this carries over the softer mood with French stocks still feeling that election hangover.