Eurostoxx -1.4%

Germany DAX -1.2%

France CAC 40 -1.2%

UK FTSE -1.2%

Spain IBEX -0.9%

Italy FTSE MIB -1.4%

The retreat in the month of April continues in the equities space for today. Tensions are still up in the air involving Iran and Israel, and that's not helping to alleviate much of the geopolitical mood. But after mostly one-way traffic since November, one can argue that this retracement in stocks may have been overdue. S&P 500 futures are also slightly softer, down 0.2% on the day.