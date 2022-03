Stocks in the UK gained ground but the losses were substantial in the eurozone on inflation and energy security worries.

UK FTSE +0.3%

German DAX -1.7%

Italy MIB -0.2%

French CAC -1.1%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

Overseas, the Nasdaq is down 0.7% as it also takes a breather after a sensational gain the past two weeks.

The DAX stalled out at the old lows.