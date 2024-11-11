The major European stock indices are closing with solid gains led by the Italy's FTSE MIB up 1.56%. Both the German DAX and France's CAC enjoyed gains of 1.2%.
The final numbers are showing:
- German DAX +1.22%
- France's CAC, +1.2%
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.65%
- Spain's Ibex +0.40%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +1.56%
Looking at benchmark 10 year yields, yields are lower:
- Germany 2.326%, -2.5 basis points
- France 3.079%, -1.7 basis points
- UK 4.426%, -0.6 basis points
- Spain 3.059%, -1.9 basis points.
- Italy 3.596%, -5.3 basis points
As European traders had for the exits, the US indices are trading higher led by the Dow industrial average and the Russell 2000.
- Dow industrial average +361 points or 0.82% and 44350
- S&P up 15.94 points or 0.27% at 6011.50.
- NASDAQ index up 3.02 points or 0.02% at 19289.77.
- Russell 2000+39.85 points or 1.66% at 2439.41.
The US debt market is closing in observance of Veterans Day:.
In other US markets,
- Crude oil is trading down -$2.18 at $68.19. The low price today reached $68.
- Gold prices are trading down sharply by -$69.22 or -2.58% at $2614.78 as traders exit the fear from election trades.
- Silver is down $0.74 or -2.35% at $30.55
- bitcoin is gaining all the gold and silver selling with a rise of $4163 and $84,588. The high price reached a round number of $85,000