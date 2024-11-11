The major European stock indices are closing with solid gains led by the Italy's FTSE MIB up 1.56%. Both the German DAX and France's CAC enjoyed gains of 1.2%.

The final numbers are showing:

German DAX +1.22%

France's CAC, +1.2%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.65%

Spain's Ibex +0.40%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.56%

Looking at benchmark 10 year yields, yields are lower:

Germany 2.326%, -2.5 basis points

France 3.079%, -1.7 basis points

UK 4.426%, -0.6 basis points

Spain 3.059%, -1.9 basis points.

Italy 3.596%, -5.3 basis points

As European traders had for the exits, the US indices are trading higher led by the Dow industrial average and the Russell 2000.

Dow industrial average +361 points or 0.82% and 44350

S&P up 15.94 points or 0.27% at 6011.50.

NASDAQ index up 3.02 points or 0.02% at 19289.77.

Russell 2000+39.85 points or 1.66% at 2439.41.

The US debt market is closing in observance of Veterans Day:.

In other US markets,