Markets are subdued heading into the weekend and the UK's GDP and German inflation data all had little impact as expected. The US CPI print later today could make things interesting and it will be all about how the US interest rate projections are impacted by the print. A high print and expect some selling in gold.

So, what's your plan today?

Keeping your powder dry until US CPI? Maybe waiting until next weeks swathe of central banks meeting? Or are you buying the USD after President Biden's potential tip off?!

For today's song it is time to revisit an old classic. Originally recorded acapella, but this is the re-mix most know. Tom's Diner by Suzanne Vega. Classics grow old, but they never die.