Greetings one and all. I am covering for Justin while he takes some well deserved rest. I must apologise for missing off the trade idea post yesterday. With so many central bankers meeting it dropped off my radar. So, onto today. what are you looking at?

Gold buying into next year? Platinum buying based on its strong seasonals. Buying BP dips post BoE hike? Think US stocks are overcooked and waiting for a Nasdaq drop? Or are you relieved the Fed was not as hawkish as you feared and like buying the dip? Or are you just happy to wait it out with the year end fast approaching?

Personally I like the NZDJPY pair over the medium term, but there may still be some pain in the near term. In particular with Omicron uncertainty. A more contemplative song today, one you may have not heard of, as we allow all the central bank action to settle into our minds.