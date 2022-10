European Union leaders will hold a meeting this week, on October 20 and 21, to sort through options for gas price caps.

Reuters are citing a new draft of conclusions for summit.

The EU's executive, the European Commission, is set to propose measures to tackle the crisis in the energy market on Tuesday, ahead of the leaders' meeting.

This is an ongoing saga, the EU have been stuck for weeks over whether or not to impose a cap, and if so, how.

Reuters here for more.