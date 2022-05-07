The ongoing saga of the attempt to restart talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in ... still ongoing.

A couple of weekend updates.

The Financial Times reported the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the news outlet that he was seeking a “middle way” to end the impasse

Aljazeera have an ungated report separately:

EU coordinator Enrique Mora to visit Tehran on Tuesday (he is the EU coordinator for talks on restoring Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers)

Iran making positive statements on the planned visit: “Considering the EU’s role in exchanging viewpoints between Tehran and Washington, Enrique Mora’s trip to Tehran can be regarded as a new step for constructive negotiations surrounding the few but important remaining issues,”. But added, less positively: "Iran has remained in the negotiations despite “the persistence of hostile approaches by the US against our country” that it said goes against the spirit of constructive negotiations."

Pretty much every weekend we get some form of update on these negotiations. Talks to revive the nuke deal between Iran and the world have been on hold since March, though. Do not hold your breath.