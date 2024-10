Defensive sectors prop up Europe's STOXX 600 as China uncertainty lingers

European stocks gained slightly, with defensive sectors like utilities, healthcare, and real estate supporting the STOXX 600 amid ongoing concerns about China's stimulus plans.

Mining and luxury sectors linked to China struggled, while Rio Tinto slipped 0.7% following its $6.7 billion Arcadium Lithium acquisition. Continental shares rose nearly 3% on improved profitability forecasts, and Varta surged 27% after Porsche’s investment in its lithium-ion cell unit.