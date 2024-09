German DAX futures +1.0%

UK FTSE futures +1.1%

European indices observed a mixed close yesterday but are now having to play catch up a little to the gains in Wall Street. Tech shares were the ones leading the charge yesterday, so the gains might not be too prominent in Europe as a whole. But US futures are also sitting a little higher today, with S&P 500 futures up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.4%, and Dow futures up 0.2% currently.