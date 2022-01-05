German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%

This follows the more positive showing in the opening two days this week. The tentative mood here mirrors that of US futures, in which S&P 500 futures are down 0.2%. Tech is still the laggard after the drop yesterday with Nasdaq futures down 0.4%.

The overall market mood remains more pensive for the time being as we look towards European trading. There are plenty of things to take stock of as we get into the new year, not least with real money flows returning, stocks keeping at near-record highs, omicron and inflation worries, and central banks looking to take action.