German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%

S&P 500 futures are seen down 0.1%, so the overall risk mood isn't really hinting at much for the time being.

Elsewhere, the yen is the top performer in the FX space as it recoups some ground with USD/JPY keeping in retreat after having hit the 125.00 level on Monday. The pause in the bond market rout is also helping somewhat with Treasury yields marked lower today. 2-year yields are down 2.5 bps to 2.326% while 10-year yields are down 3.7 bps to 2.363%.