German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%

The risk mood is more tentative and mixed as April trading begins, with US futures up slightly by 0.2% currently. That comes after a drop yesterday, with Wall Street closing at the lows as the S&P 500 was down 1.6%.

US non-farm payrolls will be a key risk event to watch later today as the bond market selloff also resumes.