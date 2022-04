German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.3%

US futures are more flat, so overall risk tones aren't really hinting at much to kick start the session. In the bond market, yields are holding slightly higher with 2-year Treasury yields up 2 bps to 2.447% and 10-year yields up 1.6 bps to 2.428% currently.