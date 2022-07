German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.1%

Equities are hoping to carry on the positive mood from yesterday to the second half of the week, with some positive news on the Nord stream and US stocks also rallying as the dollar slid. S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% currently and that will keep a steady approach to start European morning trade. Some food for thought from earlier here.