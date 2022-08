German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

There's not much to really work with in terms of risk sentiment to start the day but equities are in a fragile spot after the tumble yesterday. The DAX led the drop in Europe amid surging energy prices and that will continue to be a focus for the region ahead of the winter months. S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% currently following the over 2% decline yesterday.