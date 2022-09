German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

European equities were beaten down yesterday and though there is a bit of a light reprieve for now, the mood can quickly change as we look towards the session ahead later. Wall Street also encountered some late selling and US futures are also a touch lower so far on the day. S&P 500 futures are down 0.2%, Nasdaq futures down 0.2%, and Dow futures down 0.1% currently.