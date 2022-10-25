German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures flat

The mood here mirrors that of US futures, which are more or less flat as well to start the day. There will be a lot for markets to contemplate in the days/week ahead, with key central bank meetings coming into play. That might account for the more cautious approach as we look towards European trading today.

Just take note though that 10-year Treasury yields are down 3.6 bps to 4.196%, so that might help a bit with broader market sentiment. That said, we all saw how rates switched back higher late yesterday so it still isn't a clear cut picture just yet.