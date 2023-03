German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

This mirrors the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen up 4 points, or 0.1%, as well. German inflation will be a key focus point in the session ahead and that might impact the mood a little but looking over to FX, the dollar is softer pretty much across the board (yen being the exception). The more buoyant China PMI data from earlier is arguably playing a role in the major currencies space today.