German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

A more tepid mood is greeting European traders today, after a bit of a late setback in Wall Street yesterday. S&P 500 futures are up by just 0.1% as well, not indicative of much on the new day. The DAX and CAC 40 both attempted a break to fresh highs for the year in trading yesterday, but are now caught back around the resistance region again. We'll see if they can shake that off in the session ahead.