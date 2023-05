German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

For European equities, all eyes will be on the ECB later today to see how that will impact the overall outlook. For now though, there is a calmer mood with US futures holding a little higher after yesterday's selling. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% but owes much to a jump in tech, with Nasdaq futures seen up 0.4% on the day.