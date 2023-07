German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

Keep in mind that it is a long weekend of sorts in the US, with the 4th of July holiday coming up tomorrow. That might make for more tepid sentiment to start the new week at least. US futures are a bit mixed with tech shares slightly lower. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% with Nasdaq futures down 0.3%. Dow futures are flat for the time being.