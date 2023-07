German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

This report here changed the face of equities sentiment yesterday and it came after the close in Europe. As such, there is some element of that drag weighing today but that is balanced out by gains in US futures for now. The Dow failed to break a record stretch of gains, with the 13 days streak ending but Dow futures are at least up 0.3% currently.