German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

The ugly reversal yesterday also took Europe down with it towards the close, so we're mainly seeing a more tepid and cautious mood so far today. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures flat, and Dow futures up 0.2% at the moment. But after the faith has been shaken yesterday, it won't take much for the jitters to creep in again I reckon.