German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

US futures are looking more optimistic but that is largely led by tech shares. Nasdaq futures are up 0.4% while S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% currently. That said, there are plenty of key risk events to watch out for later. Not only will we have the ECB policy decision, but there is also a slew of major US data (retail sales, producer prices, weekly jobless claims) still to come.