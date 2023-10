German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

It is mostly tech shares that are holding up better since Friday, with US futures also pointing in that direction today. S&P 500 futures are up 0.5% with Nasdaq futures up 0.7% currently. That is setting up for a decent recovery later but again, it is still early in the day. We already saw the turn in Wall Street at the end of last week but the next two days will also feature month-end flows so it will be a tough one to make any guesses.