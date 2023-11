German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

There is a lack of excitement in equities to start the new week and after the more tepid showing yesterday, stocks are not really looking to be up to much today as well. US futures are flattish, so that is not leaving much for European traders to work with at the moment. All eyes are on the bond market to see if that will provide a fresh catalyst for any moves this week.