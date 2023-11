German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

These are light gains following the stronger showing yesterday, with US futures also just a touch higher on the day currently. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1% while Dow futures are seen up 0.3%, after what was a rather muted showing in Wall Street overnight. Month-end flows are perhaps still distorting sentiment somewhat as equities look to keep the win streak going in November.