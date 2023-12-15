- German DAX futures +0.1%
- UK FTSE futures +0.2%
There is still PMI data to come in Europe, so that could offer something for traders ad investors to get excited about. But overall, the mood music is calmer with US futures also seen up just 0.1%.
There is still PMI data to come in Europe, so that could offer something for traders ad investors to get excited about. But overall, the mood music is calmer with US futures also seen up just 0.1%.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read