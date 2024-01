German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

This comes after US stocks mostly snapped the run of gains at the end of last week. The overall mood is more tepid today with US futures also keeping little changed on the day. On the week itself, it's all about the Fed as that will determine where the market sets off going into February. But just be mindful of month-end flows especially after the string of gains in the last three weeks for equities.