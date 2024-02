German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

UK stocks are slated for a slightly more positive open, after a slight miss on the inflation data earlier. The pound has dropped to 1.2560 against the dollar and that is also helping. For equities, the overall mood is rather muted after the retreat yesterday. US futures are up 0.1% so that isn't saying much so far on the day.