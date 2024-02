German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

This follows the mixed showing yesterday, though European indices mostly ended the day higher. For now, the overall mood is rather tentative with S&P 500 futures down 0.1%. In FX though, the dollar is slightly more bid with EUR/USD down 0.2% to 1.0823 currently. Meanwhile, NZD/USD is down over 1% at the lows for the day near 0.6100 as the post-RBNZ move continues to play out.