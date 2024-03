German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

European indices had a good showing yesterday, spurred on by the optimism in Wall Street as investors brushed aside the US CPI data. The DAX and CAC 40 are poised to keep at record highs, though the overall mood is slightly muted for now. S&P 500 futures are also seen up just 0.1%, so that isn't helping with direction to start the day at least.