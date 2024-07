German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

After the mixed showing yesterday, European indices are still trying to find their way towards the end of the week. US futures are steadier with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.2%. However, it is still early in the day to be drawing any conclusions for how the week will end. As seen yesterday, Wall Street might opt for a more cautious approach again later in the day.