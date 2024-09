German DAX futures flat

French CAC 40 futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

This follows the slight gains from the day before. US futures are looking sluggish, so that's also weighing a little on the mood. It looks like the German retail sales data for May is postponed indefinitely again. What's up with that, Destatis? Pfft. Anyway, the overall risk mood is holding more cautious with eyes on the US ISM manufacturing PMI later in the day.