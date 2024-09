German DAX futures -0.1%

French CAC 40 futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

S&P 500 futures are down by 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down by 0.4%, while Dow futures are up by 0.1%. At the balance, risk is a little softer with bond yields holding lower today. That is helping to pin USD/JPY down as well at 142.55 currently, down 0.6% on the day. That said, everything hinges on the US jobs report later on. So, yeah.