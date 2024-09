German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures flat

US futures aren't up to much as well, keeping flattish overall to start the session. The risk mood is more tentative as market players are eyeing the Fed decision later this week as the main event. But even so, the dollar is holding softer in the major currencies space to start the day. In particular, USD/JPY remains pressured as it sits lower by 0.5% to 140.08 currently.