German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

This follows up from the gains yesterday, with Wall Street also seen rallying in holiday thin trading. For today, the overall mood is more tentative with US futures keeping flattish at the moment. Still, the dollar is keeping more poised in the FX space. EUR/USD is down 0.2% to 1.0890 while AUD/USD is down 0.3% to 0.6705 currently. The latter is not getting much help from the Chinese yuan, with China equities also marked back down today. The CSI 300 index is down 1.3% going into the final hour now.