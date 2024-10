German DAX futures flat

French CAC 40 futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Stocks remain in a more pensive mood overall with S&P 500 futures also down 0.1% currently. This follows from the back and forth mood yesterday, although equities ended up paring early losses before the close. It's still all to play for on the week with PMI data to watch out for in trading tomorrow. Boeing and Tesla earnings are also on the cards, so keep an eye out for that.