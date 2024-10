German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Tech shares are the ones leading the charge as we get into European trading, with Nasdaq futures seen up 0.5%. That is helped by Tesla beating profit estimates in their earnings release after hours yesterday. S&P 500 futures are also up 0.3% as such but Dow futures are down 0.1%. And the latter better reflects the prevailing sentiment for European indices to kick start the session.