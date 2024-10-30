German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

US futures are mildly higher though but the mood there is helped by tech, following Alphabet's earnings beat overnight. For European indices, the slight drop slated for the open continues the tone from yesterday. With month-end shenanigans also a factor to consider, it's a bit trickier to read into the mixed mood for now. Elsewhere, Chinese equities are ending the day lower as investors are not convinced by the fiscal stimulus measures expected for next week. The CSI 300 index closes down by 0.9% on the day.