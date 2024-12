German DAX futures flat

French CAC 40 futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

I would consider it a win to start December trading for European stocks, that especially after the lousy start yesterday. The overall mood was weighed down by French stocks amid the ongoing political uncertainty in Paris. That looks to be the case again today as we look to the open. Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are flat as we get the session underway.