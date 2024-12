German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

This mirrors the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures marginally lower by 0.1% currently. Equities had a good showing yesterday after the US CPI report vindicated a Fed rate cut for next week. Next up today, we'll have the SNB and ECB. The latter is likely to have broader market implications but is expected to stick with a more straightforward decision.