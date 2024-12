German DAX futures flat

French CAC 40 futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

S&P 500 futures are flat, so there's not too much to work with as we look to start the session. All eyes will be on the PMI data coming up later to see what that has to offer to start the week. Otherwise, it'll be a waiting game until key central bank meetings starting with the Fed on Wednesday.