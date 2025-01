German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.6%

UK stocks look poised for a stronger open as the pound falls amid a softer retail sales report here. That surely raises odds of a BOE rate cut for next month. As for overall equities sentiment, we're in a more tepid phase now with S&P 500 futures only marginally higher by 0.1% as well. That follows from the drop in Wall Street yesterday with tech shares leading the declines.