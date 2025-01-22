German DAX futures -0.1%

French CAC 40 futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Trump warned that the EU is going to be in for tariffs in saying that "they treat us very, very badly". Adding that "you can't get fairness unless you do that (tariffs)". And that's a striking remark that is going to reverberate around the bloc to start the day. The euro is taking things in stride though, only down slightly to 1.0410 against the dollar. Going back to equities, US futures remain the standout with tech shares leading the charge. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% with Nasdaq futures up 0.6% currently.