German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

This comes with S&P 500 futures seen down by just 0.1% on the day as well. After the heavy selling yesterday, there is still some slight pessimism in broader markets. Nasdaq futures are seen up 0.2% though, so are tech shares ready to bounce back? We'll have to see later only when Wall Street steps into the fray.