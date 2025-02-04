German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

A comforting point for European traders to start their day is that it comes with a breather from Trump stirring up more headlines since it is night time in the US. That said, the hangover from his tariff threats is still something to work through. And for Europe in particular, they might be next in the crosshairs. S&P 500 futures are flat on the day, reflecting a more cautious mood as well with the additional 10% tariffs on China already taking effect and Beijing having launched some counter-tariffs.