German DAX futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures flat

Be reminded once again that UK markets are closed, so we're not quite in full swing in Europe today.

US futures are pointing up with S&P 500 futures up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.3%.

2021 was characterised by a largely "risk on" year so it was a stellar period for equities. However, 2022 promises more volatility with central banks and inflation posing key threats to stock market sentiment.