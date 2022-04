German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures flat

This follows a more mixed showing yesterday, though the DAX and CAC 40 did slump with the latter falling amid election risks starting to creep in. The overall risk tone remains more muted to start the day with US futures looking flattish after a notable drop yesterday amid more hawkish Fed talk.

The FOMC meeting minutes release later will be a key risk event to watch for Wall Street as such.